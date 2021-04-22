Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Major Shareholder Sells 8,471 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,396,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,074,931.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Medpace Investors, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 15th, Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $188.12 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.41 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace by 7,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Medpace by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

