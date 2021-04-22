The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy Sells 35,000 Shares

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

