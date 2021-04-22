The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman Purchases 50,000 Shares

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $42.98 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,547,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $13,663,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 264,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 32,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $8,298,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

