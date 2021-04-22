Royal Dutch Shell’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price target on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,829.77 ($23.91).

Shares of LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,302.40 ($17.02) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,399.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,266.53. The company has a market capitalization of £101.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.47%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

