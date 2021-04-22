Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €170.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DB1. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Deutsche Börse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €153.00 ($180.00).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €146.00 ($171.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €140.88 and its 200-day moving average price is €138.11. Deutsche Börse has a 12-month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

