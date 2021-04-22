The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green Sells 8,006 Shares

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.28, for a total value of $5,718,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,335,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Terry Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total value of $19,628,843.36.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 13,123 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.66, for a total value of $8,892,932.18.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 42,052 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.23, for a total value of $32,347,659.96.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56.

On Friday, February 12th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total value of $35,946,431.28.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 26,515 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.65, for a total value of $23,164,829.75.

On Thursday, January 28th, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total value of $43,447,617.06.

On Monday, February 1st, Jeffrey Terry Green sold 48,009 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.54, for a total value of $38,097,061.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $707.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $698.77 and a 200 day moving average of $762.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.00 and a 52 week high of $972.80. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie raised their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $781.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

