Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €145.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on WAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €136.63 ($160.74).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €142.40 ($167.53) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is €122.69. Siltronic has a 12 month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 12 month high of €153.20 ($180.24).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

