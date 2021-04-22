CX Institutional Buys 546 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

CX Institutional increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 105.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 33,975,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,160,000 after buying an additional 1,168,898 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,803,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,593,000 after purchasing an additional 784,352 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,246,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 632,273 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,039,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,853 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,431,000 after purchasing an additional 384,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Xcel Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

