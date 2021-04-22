CX Institutional Trims Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 24.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,244,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $103.47 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $103.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.80.

