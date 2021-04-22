CX Institutional Has $64,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA stock opened at $273.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $172.11 and a twelve month high of $276.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day moving average of $233.67.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.63.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.