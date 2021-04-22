Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 71,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,710,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 288,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after buying an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $159.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of 0.96. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $388.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. On average, research analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $848,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $275,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,078,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,012,755. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

