Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 6,081 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Universal Display worth $14,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLED. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Universal Display in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.13.

Shares of OLED opened at $220.15 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $133.76 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 98.72, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $141.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

