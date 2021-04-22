CX Institutional Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 442.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

IFF stock opened at $143.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.39. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.