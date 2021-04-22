Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $211.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.32. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.60 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 63.32% and a negative return on equity of 54.86%. The firm had revenue of $320.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.29 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, Director Kathleen A. Cote sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total value of $190,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,191,898.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $1,211,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 829,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,417,399.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,666,243. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

