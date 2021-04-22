Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,853 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $16,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $170.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.