Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 9,959 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of MasTec worth $16,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,534,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,707 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,195,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total transaction of $3,265,495.38. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,879 shares of company stock valued at $7,383,126. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MTZ. Barclays raised their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.85.

NYSE MTZ opened at $99.03 on Thursday. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.76.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

