DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.80 Million Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WY. DA Davidson increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of WY stock opened at $38.20 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

