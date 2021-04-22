Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,347.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock valued at $729,459 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ATI opened at $22.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $6.21 and a one year high of $22.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.77.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

