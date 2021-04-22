FDx Advisors Inc. Has $437,000 Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,098 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

