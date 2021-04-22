Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,506 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.9% of Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen increased their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.80.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

