State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in WEX by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $16,051,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

WEX opened at $224.07 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.74 and a 1-year high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.15.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.53 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

