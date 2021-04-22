Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $69,000 Stock Position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,544 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 134.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after buying an additional 368,229 shares in the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $9.16 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a current ratio of 9.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 8,518.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

INO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 16,713 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $201,224.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,923.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 7,000 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $65,730.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 276,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,819. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

