Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $185,000 Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,280 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Motco increased its position in shares of APA by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

NASDAQ:APA opened at $17.14 on Thursday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 4.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. APA had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that APA Co. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

APA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised APA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.66.

In other APA news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at $177,392.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

See Also: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.