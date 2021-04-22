Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $75,000 Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of TGTX opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.28. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $56.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

