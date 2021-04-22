7,598 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $469,823.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Shares of BJRI opened at $59.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.48, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.78 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

