Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.23.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.26, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Apollo Global Management’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $360,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

