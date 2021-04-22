Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.05 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 92,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Waddell & Reed Financial Company Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

