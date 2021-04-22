Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a peer perform rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.75.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI opened at $182.89 on Monday. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $184.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares in the company, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.