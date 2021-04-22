Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.22.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRUS. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $86.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $81.52. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $56,231.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,107.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $86,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,534.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

