Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDVKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of SDVKY opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.51. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $29.04. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

