Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) to Buy

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Upstart alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $100.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.25. Upstart has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $165.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth $78,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the first quarter valued at about $11,768,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $64,000.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upstart (UPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.