UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UniCredit SpA is a commercial bank. It offers banking, asset management, pension fund, brokerage, leasing, factoring, transactional advisory, money markets and currency exchange, investment project financing, mergers and acquisitions, and debt securities issue services. The company operates primarily in Austria, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine. UniCredit SpA is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of UniCredit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of UniCredit from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.42.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

