Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sika in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC upgraded Sika from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. Sika has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

