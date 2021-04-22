Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $62.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.27 and a twelve month high of $62.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

