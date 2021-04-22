UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Group 1 Automotive worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $544,040.00. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPI opened at $161.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.06. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.60 and a 1 year high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 11.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPI. Stephens increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.