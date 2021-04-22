UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUB. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

AUB stock opened at $38.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.85. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $177.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.80 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

