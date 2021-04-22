DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,155 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,774 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,155 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,463,468.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,969,706.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock worth $7,835,915 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.77.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $133.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.44. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.