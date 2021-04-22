DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,031 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 372,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,425,000 after purchasing an additional 141,477 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,535,000 after purchasing an additional 89,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,190.7% during the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 44,079 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.96.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 57,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total value of $6,224,475.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,869,931.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,124. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day moving average of $109.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.47 and a 12 month high of $129.05. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a PE ratio of -106.82 and a beta of 1.33.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

