DnB Asset Management AS Purchases 6,854 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,854 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 586,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 343,120 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 494 shares of company stock worth $25,049 and have sold 48,571 shares worth $2,444,211. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

MRVL stock opened at $47.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

