DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 261 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,289,361,000 after buying an additional 2,214,190 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,017,000 after buying an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after buying an additional 173,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 380,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,238,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $246.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.99 and a 12 month high of $253.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.