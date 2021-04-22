DnB Asset Management AS Raises Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 64,268 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 130,494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $2,332,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.70.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

