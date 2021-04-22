Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 159 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MYR Group during the first quarter worth $1,699,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MYR Group by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after buying an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in MYR Group by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,406,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

MYRG stock opened at $69.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.26. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.01.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $607.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,787,675.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $479,883.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,071.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,425 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,283 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

