Carrefour (EPA:CA) Given a €17.50 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Carrefour (EPA:CA) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrefour presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €17.21 ($20.25).

Get Carrefour alerts:

CA opened at €15.86 ($18.65) on Wednesday. Carrefour has a twelve month low of €16.31 ($19.19) and a twelve month high of €23.68 ($27.86). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.37.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.