ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.40 ($15.76).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.37 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.04.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

