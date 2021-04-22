ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €13.20 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.40 ($15.76).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €13.37 ($15.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.12 million and a P/E ratio of -20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.76. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 1 year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The company’s 50-day moving average is €13.46 and its 200 day moving average is €13.04.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.