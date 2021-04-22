Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 1,043.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In other Principal Financial Group news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,906 shares of company stock worth $1,257,348. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $62.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.