Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €109.00 ($128.24).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall stock opened at €89.50 ($105.29) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.20. Rheinmetall has a 1-year low of €56.38 ($66.33) and a 1-year high of €93.80 ($110.35). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €87.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €82.16.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.