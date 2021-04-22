Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Given a €71.30 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €71.30 ($83.88) price objective on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NDA. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Aurubis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Aurubis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Aurubis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €68.76 ($80.89).

ETR:NDA opened at €70.58 ($83.04) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a PE ratio of 8.64. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €42.83 ($50.39) and a fifty-two week high of €74.64 ($87.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €70.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.68.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

