Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 645 Shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in GenMark Diagnostics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,913 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $1,623,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,835 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 67,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $27,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 412,956 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,698.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 2,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $40,817.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,051.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,073 shares of company stock worth $2,208,149. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.81.

GNMK stock opened at $24.04 on Thursday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 3.02.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in the developing and commercializing molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

