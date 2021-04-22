The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NAPA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.78.

NYSE NAPA opened at $18.12 on Monday. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $20.73.

In other The Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 9,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $135,913,338.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,293,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.33% of The Duckhorn Portfolio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

