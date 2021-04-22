MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma Sells 839,800 Shares

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total transaction of C$42,829,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,045,843 shares in the company, valued at C$206,337,993.

MTY stock opened at C$51.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67. MTY Food Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$58.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -29.55.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$127.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that MTY Food Group Inc. will post 3.1600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$57.50.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.